Bristol vs Bath: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Bristol vs Bath date, start time & TV info

Date Friday, May 29

Starts 7.45pm

Venue Ashton Gate, Bristol

Competition Premiership

TV Live on TNT Sports 2

There are just two rounds left of Premiership action and while champions Bath are assured of a playoff spot, they will want to keep their foot to the floor and seal home advantage for their semi-final.

Bristol are just outside the top four and are running out of chances to extend their season after a run of two wins in their last six, culminating in last week's 94-33 hammering at Northampton.

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Bristol vs Bath betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bristol +10

2pts 10-11 general

Bristol vs Bath preview

It was a tumultuous week in the Premiership as round 16 produced a record-shattering 94-33 win for Northampton over Bristol while Bath ran up a 69-12 victory over Newcastle.

"Embarrassed" was the response of Bristol coach Pat Lam when asked how he felt after that defeat, and there is no doubt he and the players will be fired up to put things right on Friday evening.

But fresh from facing table-topping Northampton, Bristol now take on champions Bath, who still have plenty to play for as they aim to lock down a home semi-final.

Bath have made some adjustments to their team, bringing in fly-half Ciaran Donoghue for just his second start this season in place of Finn Russell.

Elsewhere they are fully armed with England internationals Henry Arundell, who scored four tries in last week's win over Newcastle, Max Ojomoh, Ollie Lawrence and Joe Cokanasiga making up the three-quarter line.

The good news for Bristol is that fly-half AJ MacGinty, who has been sidelined since picking up an injury in the opening round, is finally available to start and that is a big boost.

Lam has named an unchanged pack while new England call-up Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Louis Rees-Zammit and Kalaveti Ravouvou are part of a formidable backline.

Bath have lost their last two away matches while their previous two road fixtures ended in a five-point win at Sale and a four-point victory over Gloucester, two teams cut adrift from the chasing pack.

Next week's final home fixture against third-placed Leicester is sure to weigh on Bath's mind, and a motivated Bristol side look sure to be physical in their approach and can stay within a double-figure handicap.

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FAQs for Bristol vs Bath

When is Bristol vs Bath in the Premiership?

KIck-off is at 7.45pm on Friday, May 29

Where is Bristol vs Bath being played?

Ashton Gate in Bristol is the venue

What is the match betting for Bristol vs Bath?

Visitors Bath are 2-9 favourites while Bristol are 10-3 and the draw 25-1. The handicap is set at around ten points

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