Bristol v Northampton Saints predictions and rugby union tips: Back playoff-hunting Bears
Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Bristol v Northampton Saints in the Premiership on Friday
Where to watch
BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Friday
Best bet
Bristol -7
1pt 10-11 bet365, Boyles
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Match preview
With six rounds of the Premiership regular season to go, Bristol are shaping up to be playoff bolters and could move to within three points of the top four with a bonus-point win over Northampton.
The nip-and-tuck nature of this season’s Premiership means back-to-back wins for the Bears has propelled them from last place into the playoff conversation, putting Northampton in their sights.
Saints sit third after three straight wins but the majority of their success has come at home and they travel to Ashton Gate missing 14 players through injury or international call-ups.
While Northampton are forced to make do with a patched-up side, Bristol coach Pat Lam has the luxury of being able to select nearly the same line-up who ground out a win at Bath, with lock Joe Batley replacing Joe Joyce in the only change.
A Bristol backline featuring an in-form Semi Radradra and conducted by the fiendish Harry Randall should have some joy against the Premiership’s worst defence in a fixture that presents the Bears with a golden opportunity to get the better of a badly wounded playoff rival.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport