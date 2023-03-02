Bristol v Northampton Saints predictions and rugby union tips: Back playoff-hunting Bears

Where to watch

BT Sport 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Bristol -7

1pt 10-11 bet365, Boyles

Match preview

With six rounds of the Premiership regular season to go, Bristol are shaping up to be playoff bolters and could move to within three points of the top four with a bonus-point win over Northampton.

The nip-and-tuck nature of this season’s Premiership means back-to-back wins for the Bears has propelled them from last place into the playoff conversation, putting Northampton in their sights.

Saints sit third after three straight wins but the majority of their success has come at home and they travel to Ashton Gate missing 14 players through injury or international call-ups.

While Northampton are forced to make do with a patched-up side, Bristol coach Pat Lam has the luxury of being able to select nearly the same line-up who ground out a win at Bath, with lock Joe Batley replacing Joe Joyce in the only change.

A Bristol backline featuring an in-form Semi Radradra and conducted by the fiendish Harry Randall should have some joy against the Premiership’s worst defence in a fixture that presents the Bears with a golden opportunity to get the better of a badly wounded playoff rival.

