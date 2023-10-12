Bristol v Leicester betting tips and rugby union predictions: Bears look ready to claim opening win

Where to watch Bristol v Leicester

Bristol v Leicester predictions

The opening matches of a new Premiership season are always hard to call and the task is made even harder with the Rugby World Cup still in full swing - but Bristol may offer a bit of value at odds-against with home advantage against Leicester.

The Bears finished a disappointing ninth last term but six of their eight wins came at home and they also drew their Ashton Gate meeting with Leicester 26-26.

Bristol were well beaten in the return fixture at Welford Road as the Tigers finished with a flourish, although a lop-sided schedule meant only two of their final eight matches were on the road.

Both clubs have been in Premiership Cup action leading into this game and unsurprisingly results have been mixed given the gulf in class against some opponents and the heavy use of fringe and academy players.

But Bristol ran in 98 points against Cambridge last weekend with a team featuring 11 of Friday night's starting XV, including half-back pairing AJ MacGinty and Harry Randall.

Leicester have named an eyecatching back three of veteran Mike Brown plus summer signings Josh Bassett and Ollie Hassell-Collins, but they have rung the changes more in selection and Bristol look as if they will have more attacking fluency to claim a home win.

