Bordeaux vs Bath: European Rugby Champions Cup predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Bordeaux vs Bath date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 3

Starts 3pm

Venue Stade Atlantique, Bordeaux

Competition European Rugby Champions Cup

TV Live on Premier Sports 1

The Champions Cup holders take on last season's Challenge Cup winners in Sunday's second European semi-final.

Bordeaux have been an unstoppable force, especially at home, over the last two seasons in Europe and English champions Bath are rated 11-point underdogs by bookmakers.

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Bordeaux vs Bath betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Bordeaux to win & over 61.5 points

2pts 13-10 Betfair

Beno Obano to score a try

1pt 4-1 Hills

Bordeaux vs Bath preview

Bordeaux blitzed their way to victory in last season's European Champions Cup and they have carried on in the same swashbuckling style this season.

Their 30-15 win over Toulouse in the quarter-finals made it 14 consecutive wins in the competition. They scored 94 tries along the way and 11 of those 14 matches topped the 50-point mark.

The holders again topped the tryscoring charts in the pool stage, crossing 27 times in their four matches, but the highest points-scorers were Bath, whose tally of 180 just pipped Bordeaux's 173.

So two freescoring sides go head to head in Sunday's second Champions Cup semi-final and it has all the makings of an end-to-end shootout.

Bath are clear underdogs and handed a double-figure handicap start but may take some encouragement from Bordeaux's last Champions Cup defeat - a 42-41 reverse to fellow Premiership outfit Harlequins in 2024's quarter-final.

And the underdogs know what it takes to stay in a shootout after they fought back from 35-14 down to pip Northampton 43-41 in the quarter-final.

The points line has naturally been set high for this clash, and the high stakes of a semi-final plus a rainy forecast for the morning in France have to be taken into account.

But open running rugby has been the trademark of both teams this season - it's in their DNA and it's hard to see either side changing tack all of a sudden for this match.

There are huge attacking threats in both teams' backline - Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damien Penaud for the hosts and Henry Arundell for Bath are the names that stand out.

All three are short prices to get on the scoresheet but for a bigger return it might be worth looking at the Bath pack. While Bordeaux look to have slightly more firepower in a battle of two dangerous backlines, Bath could have an edge up front. Prop Beno Obano crossed for a try in three of Bath's four pool matches and is worth chancing again at 4-1.

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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FAQs for Bordeaux vs Bath

When is Bordeaux vs Bath in the European Rugby Champions Cup?

Kick-off is at 3pm BST (4pm local time) on Sunday, May 3

Where is Bordeaux vs Bath being played?

The Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux is the venue.

What is the match betting for Bordeaux vs Bath ?

Bordeaux are 1-4 favourites while Bath are 10-3 shots and the draw is 25-1. The handicap is set at 11 points.

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