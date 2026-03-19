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Rugby Union

Bath vs Saracens: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Bath face Saracens in the Premiership. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for Friday's match at the Recreation Ground

Bath fly-half Finn Russell
Bath fly-half Finn Russell Credit: Bob Bradford - CameraSport
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Bath vs Saracens date, start time & TV info 

Date Friday, March 20
Starts 7.45pm
Venue Recreation Ground, Bath
Competition Premiership
TV TNT Sports 1

The race for Premiership playoff places is rekindled on Friday night as the competition returns from a two-month break.

Champions Bath are sitting pretty in second while sixth-placed Saracens are in the thick of the fight to make the top four as they head to the West Country.

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Bath vs Saracens betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Saracens +12
2pts Evs bet365

Bath vs Saracens preview 

The Six Nations is over and the Premiership is back – after a break of nearly two months.

Champions Bath get the show back on the road as they host Saracens, and the clubs have taken different approaches with their returning internationals.

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is straight back in the Bath team alongside England scrum-half Ben Spencer, who started last week against France in Paris, and the pair will have had little time to renew their partnership.

England forwards Maro Itoje and Jamie George are not part of the Sarries squad while Ben Earl, who started every Six Nations match, is on the bench. But Sarries are far from a weakened line-up and they can hold their own as both teams get back into the groove, and a double-figure handicap looks too big.

Sarries have lost five matches this term –all but one on the road – but four of those defeats came by a single-figure margin and their biggest defeat has been by 12 points.

The Londoners have also bagged a try bonus point in all but one match and with a sharp backline conducted by the experienced Owen Farrell at fly-half, they can get enough points on the board to keep the visitors close.

Bath won as underdogs at Saracens in November but they have failed to cover the handicap in their last three Premiership matches.

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Read more:

The Early Bird: Weekend football predictions & free betting accumulator tips from James Milton 

Football accumulator tips for Friday March 20: Back our acca at 13-1 with bet365 

FAQs for Bath vs Saracens

When is Bath vs Saracens in the Premiership?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm on Friday, March 20

Where is Bath vs Saracens being played?

The Recreation Ground in Bath is the match venue.

What is the match betting for Bath vs Saracens?

Hosts Bath are 2-9 favourites while Saracens are 4-1 and the draw is 25-1. The handicap is set at ten to 12 points.

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