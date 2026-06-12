Bath vs Exeter Chiefs Premiership rugby union predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch

Bath v Exeter Chiefs

TNT Sports 1, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Exeter Chiefs +9

2pts 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Predictions

Bath and Exeter both came through bruising high-stakes matches last week to set up this Premiership playoff semi-final and should be fully tuned for the demands of knockout rugby.

Home advantage is one of the strongest factors in the playoffs - 19 of the 20 semi-finals over the last ten seasons have been won by the home team - but if Exeter are going to make a match of it, their defence looks sure to be central to their hopes.

A record of 367 points and 51 tries conceded over 18 matches puts the Chiefs top of the defensive standings and they were seen at their best again last week when they faced an in-form Saracens team who were chasing a win to make the playoffs and limited them to just 12 points.

Bath led the way in attack for much of the season before Northampton put their foot down in the final rounds, scoring 25 tries in their last three matches.

There are plenty of dangerous runners in the Bath backline, including Henry Arundell and Joe Cokanasiga on the wings, but they are still without fly-half Finn Russell, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.

Santi Carreras stepped in at number ten for last week's 24-22 victory over Leicester and continues in the role on Saturday, and although the Argentina international is a talented player, it's fair to say Bath's attacking threat is greater with Russell pulling the strings.

Exeter lost six matches over the course of the Premiership regular season and five of those came by seven points or fewer, including a 33-26 reverse at the Rec at the start of the year.

The Chiefs have been handicap winners in 14 of their 18 Premiership matches this season and in all seven where they have been handed a start so they look the pick with a nine-point start.

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