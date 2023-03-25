Bath v Exeter predictions and rugby union tips: Chiefs can edge narrow victory

Where to watch Bath v Exeter

BT Sport 1, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Exeter to win by one to 12 points

1pt 8-5 bet365

Bath v Exeter preview

Bath have won just one of eight Premiership matches since the start of December and are four-point underdogs for today’s clash with a resurgent Exeter side.

After two heavy defeats on the road, in which they shipped 48 points at Leicester and 45 at Northampton, Bath are back on home soil at the Recreation Ground.

That should he some comfort against an Exeter side who have won just once on the road this season and have been handicap winners in just one of those eight matches too.

In their last two road matches the Chiefs fell well short of the bookmakers’ lines - at Saracens in December they were given a 12-point start but lost 35-3, and in the Big Game against Harlequins at Twickenham this month a five-point start was nowhere near enough as they were hammered 40-5.

Bottom side Bath are unlikely to produce the kind of rip-roaring performance that Sarries and Quins put up but they have generally fought hard at home, where only one of their last four defeats has been by a double-figure margin. Their Premiership matches at the Rec this season have averaged fewer than 39 points per game.

Exeter have not been free-scoring on the road this season so this could be a close contest but the visitors are looking to push their way into the playoff places and strengthened by their returning internationals they can edge a narrow win.

