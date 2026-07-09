Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves kick-off, date & TV info

Date Friday, July 10

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Brick Community Stadium, Wigan

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports Action

The Super League playoffs are fast approaching and both Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will be targeting an Old Trafford appearance at the start of October.

Following contrasting Magic Weekend experiences, the pair are second and third in the Super League standings and will be keen to not lose any more ground on table-toppers Leeds Rhinos, who have a four-point buffer over their rivals.

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Best bets

Wigan to win by one to 12 points

1pt 21-10 bet365

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves predictions

Wigan Warriors have been almost foot-perfect since losing 23-6 at Warrington towards the end of April.

Matt Peet's side have won nine of their ten subsequent matches – the exception being a 62-4 defeat at Hull KR when Peet rested his entire first team before the following week's Challenge Cup final against the Robins.

That decision was vindicated in a handsome 40-10 success at Wembley and Wigan are favourites to complete a domestic double in October's Grand Final.

Winning the League Leaders' Shield is also not out of the question, although Leeds have a four-point advantage in the race for top spot.

Catalans, Wakefield and York, who were thumped 72-20, were all put to the sword by the Warriors following their cup win, although it has been more of a grind for Wigan in the last two weeks, with a four-point win at Hull followed by a 16-14 win over rivals St Helens at Magic Weekend.

Injuries to some key men go some way to explaining why Wigan have not been as dominant but they are still fancied to exact revenge on a Warrington side whose own ambitions to finish top have taken a hit in recent weeks.

The Wolves were handily beaten 34-6 at home to Leeds three weeks ago and their Magic experience fell flat on Merseyside. A 24-6 defeat to resurgent rivals Leigh was the latest indication that the Wire are a level below the top two of Leeds and Wigan in particular.

Wigan have shown in the last two weeks that they can hang tough when required and while a ten-point handicap seems a little steep given the personnel they are missing, a home win by up to two converted scores can be considered at the Brick Community Stadium.

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