Wigan Warriors vs St Helens and London Broncos vs Castleford Tigers predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

London Broncos vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan to win by one to 12 points

2pts 13-8 Hills

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in Betfred free bets

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

It doesn't get much bigger in English rugby league than a derby between fierce rivals Wigan and St Helens – and even more so when they are first and second in the Grand Final betting.

Wigan ended Saints' four-year reign as Betfred Super League kings last season and Matt Peet's Warriors are already odds-on to start to build a dynasty of their own at the Theatre of Dreams in October.

With the playoffs looming on the horizon, the Cherry & Whites began the latest round of fixtures with a four-point buffer to the chasing pack and they have looked in ominous form in recent weeks.

Nine straight wins in all competitions has seen Wigan win the Betfred Challenge Cup at Wembley and move clear of the chasing pack in Super League, and they look primed to avenge their Good Friday loss to Saints, who are one of just two teams to have beaten them this season.

Something is certainly amiss with St Helens at the moment. Paul Wellens' side have lost their last two matches to Salford and Castleford, both by two points, as injuries, especially in their forward ranks, impact their metre-making ability.

That said, you can never write off the Saints on derby day and the return of enteprising hooker Daryl Clark will ensure they are much sharper around the ruck at the DW Stadium.

Derbies between these two great rivals are rarely blowouts and four of the last six have been decided by eight points or fewer.

Saints are interesting with a ten-point handicap start but backing on-song Wigan to win by no more than two converted scores offers greater value at 13-8.

After a chastening start to the season, Castleford have pulled away from the foot of the table.

The Tigers halted a three-game losing run with a stunning success at St Helens last weekend and they are just 1-6 to win on their trip to basement boys London.

The Broncos came within a whisker of landing just their second win of the season at Leeds last weekend, losing in golden-point extra-time, but a 14-point handicap line could be pitched about right so a watching brief is advised.

Grab £50 in Betfred free bets when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on on the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using promo code SUMMER50 .

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

Offer available to new customers residing in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar who are at least 18 years old and who register for an account with us between 00:00 on Friday 31st May and 23:59 on Sunday 14th July 2024.

Customers must be successfully verified by Betfred before any Free Bets are awarded. Please see Betfred's Verification Policy for more details.

Verification Policy Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card registered to you. No other payment method will qualify.

Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which is going to be settled within 7 days of registering for your account.

Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify.

Only your very first valid bet will count.

If your bet is voided or cancelled by us: it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead.

If your account is set to euros you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Your £50 in Free Bets will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled, and can be used as followed: 3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets/2 x £10 to use on Accumulators (4+ selections).

Free Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings returned.

Any unused Free Bets will expire 7 days after issue.

One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer.,

In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Betfred Management Team will be final and based on our Terms and Conditions. 18+

18+ 18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org .

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.