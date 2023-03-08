Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons predictions and rugby league tips: French to fall foul of improving hosts

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Wigan Warriors -14

2pts 5-6 bet365

Wigan v Catalans preview

Catalans Dragons have started Super League XXVII on fire as they seek to atone for a disappointing exit in the playoffs last term.

The French raiders are one of only two sides who are a perfect three from three, opening up with wins over Wakefield, Leigh and Salford, but bookmakers believe Les Dracs’ 100 per cent start will come to an abrupt end at Wigan on Thursday night.

Wigan failed to justify favouritism against Hull KR on the opening weekend of the season as they were beaten 27-18 at Craven Park. However, the Warriors have responded to that setback in no uncertain terms, putting 60 unanswered points on Wakefield in round two before recording a second successive win to nil at Castleford last week.

Warriors winger Liam Marshall bagged four tries against Wakefield and followed up with a hat-trick at the Jungle last Friday, so its no surprise to see him joint-favourite, along with teammate Bevan French, to dot down first against the Dragons.

But Catalans cannot afford to solely focus on stopping Wigan’s flying wingers because the hosts carry a threat across the entire paddock. And it’s a threat that the Dragons are only too aware of.

The DW Stadium has been an extremely unhappy hunting ground for Catalans, who have lost on each of their last 15 visits to Wigan and last won there in April 2011. The average scoreline in those 15 DW head-to-heads has been 36-10 in Wigan’s favour and given the attacking verve they have displayed in their last two outings, it would be no surprise to see the hosts record another routine success.

Catalans are rightly considered one of the top sides in Super League these days, but despite their improvement, it may be a case of history repeating itself for the Dragons at the DW Stadium.

