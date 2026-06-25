Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Friday's Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull Kingston Rovers

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Castleford Tigers vs York Knights

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets

Leeds Rhinos to win by one to 12 points

1pt 19-10 bet365

Castleford Tigers -16

2pts Evs bet365

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Betfred Super League predictions

Leeds Rhinos last met Hull KR in Las Vegas but Friday's Super League round 16 encounter takes place in the less glamorous surroundings of Headingley.

The Rhinos charged to a stunning 58-6 win in the Nevada desert but things should be much closer this time.

Both sides are in fantastic form and Leeds have jumped into top spot thanks to a run of nine wins from their last ten matches, but this match against the reigning champions is the biggest test of the lot.

Hull KR have also won nine of their last ten and have eased into third spot to pile the pressure on top two sides Leeds and Warrington.

Something has to give at Headingley, though, and preference is for the home side to edge to victory by no more than 12 points.

You take on Rovers at your peril and this match could swing either way, but Leeds have won their last three meetings with the Red & Whites, limiting them to single-figure scores in each.

Hull KR will be keen to avenge that Vegas shellacking but they have a few injury concerns ahead of this trip to West Yorkshire and Leeds are a hard side to beat on home soil where they have won all seven fixtures this season.

The Rhinos warmed up for this clash by hammering second-placed Warrington last week and they can take care of another playoff rival by edging past Hull KR.

Also on Friday, improving Castleford Tigers take on York Knights in what should be a more one-sided affair.

Cas won just three of their opening ten matches in this campaign but they are picking up under new boss Ryan Carr.

The Tigers have clawed their way up to ninth spot after a run of three wins from their last five matches and they can maintain their progress with a comfortable win over York.

The Knights made a spirited start to their debut Super League season with two wins in their opening three matches but the wheels have come off mainly due to a hefty injury list.

York have lost their last six matches, including a 24-18 home defeat to the Tigers.

In last week's 72-20 loss to Wigan they were 44-0 down at half-time and although things may not be quite as bad this time, another heavy defeat is expected.

York are conceding at a rate of almost 32 points per game in the league this season, so Castleford are fancied to cover a 16-point handicap.

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