Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, July 18

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington

Competition Super League

TV Sky Sports+

Super League has reached Round 19, yet Warrington Wolves and Hull Kingston Rovers will meet for the first time this season in the league when they clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are in the top six, which would be enough to secure a playoff spot, but the loser of this clash will be up against it, with Leigh Leopards and St Helens breathing down their necks.

Best bets

Under 46.5 points

2pts 5-6 general

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Warrington Wolves vs Hull Kingston Rovers predictions

Two teams who are desperate for a victory meet at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon and that should be reflected in the scoreline come full-time.

Warrington Wolves have a two-point cushion over Hull KR ahead of kick-off, and remarkably, a defeat for the Robins this weekend could see the reigning champions drop out of the top seven if results go against them.

Sam Burgess's Warrington are doing it the hard way at the moment, with injuries causing chaos in their camp, and that has been evident after three defeats in four matches.

Warrington do have the excuse that they have played plenty of their playoff rivals in recent weeks, but they have hit a flat spot at a crucial stage of the season.

Hull KR have lost two of their last three and in both of those defeats they failed to score more than eight points. Sandwiched in between those losses was a 26-12 success over Hull FC at Magic Weekend, but the scoreline flattered the Robins against their hapless neighbours.

The visitors have lost some of their firepower due to the suspension of Peta Hiku, and Warrington will lean heavily on their home form.

Warrington have lost only twice at home in 11 matches, and while one of those defeats was to Hull KR in the Challenge Cup, the Robins are not exactly firing on all cylinders.

Games between top teams are often low-scoring affairs and only one of the last ten meetings has surpassed 46 points. With injuries and suspensions affecting both camps and both teams out of form, these two should cancel each other out for much of the game, and another low-scoring fixture looks likely.

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