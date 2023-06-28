Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos predictions and Super League tips: Rhinos can start their charge

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Leeds Rhinos +6

2pts Evs bet365, Hills

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos predictions

There are just 11 rounds of the Super League regular season remaining and the race for the playoff spots is hotting up.

And Leeds Rhinos will be keen to start their charge after an inconsistent first half of the season which sees them sat in eighth spot.

The Rhinos are four points adrift of the top six but last week's 54-0 hammering of Huddersfield suggests they are ready to challenge the leading sides.

The result was as much to do with Huddersfield's issues as it was Leeds's strength, but there was a ruthless nature to the Headingley men who left it late last season but went all the way to the Grand Final.

Warrington lost to struggling Castleford last Friday and recent performances have been a concern for the side who won their opening eight matches of the season.

Wigan ended the Wolves' unbeaten start and Wire have won just three of their eight fixtures since.

It's 4-7 about a home win on Thursday but that looks far too short and things could be closer than that price suggests.

It was 42-10 to Warrington when these two met earlier in the season but the Wolves are nothing like the side who won so handsomely, and the Rhinos with a six-point start looks the best bet.

Three of Leeds's last four league matches have been settled by ten points or fewer and this contest could swing either way.

