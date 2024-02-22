Warrington Wolves v Hull FC and London Broncos v Catalans Dragons predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Best bet for the Betfred Super League

Warrington -11.5 on first-half handicap

3pts 8-11 Betfred

Betfred Super League predictions

Sam Burgess's return to Super League ended in defeat as his Warrington Wolves side were ground down in the Dragons' den on the opening weekend of the new season.

But there were undoubtedly positives for Slammin' Sam to take from last Saturday's six-point defeat at the hands of last season's beaten Grand Finalists Catalans in the south of France, and certainly more than Hull FC counterpart Tony Smith.

Smith, who led Warrington to the Grand Final in 2012, 2013 and 2016, watched on in despair as his Airlie Birds side had two players sent off in a 22-0 hiding at the hands of fierce rivals Hull Kingston Rovers.

Hull's defeat on the opening night of the season was a continuation of the wretched form they showed towards the end of 2023, and they will need to turn things around extremely quickly if they are to avoid giving the rest of Super League a head-start.

Last season's corresponding fixture resulted in a comfortable 34-6 victory for Warrington and it could be another chastening trip to Cheshire for the Airlie Birds, who have made seven changes to their 21-man squad due to injuries and suspensions.

Bookmakers have hiked the handicap into the mid-20s following the announcement of Hull's travelling party, but a first-half line of 11.5 points could be in reach for the Wolves.

Hull were 14-0 in arrears at the break against Rovers last week and could again find themselves with a mountain to climb at the interval.

Friday's other contest could be just as one-sided, with Catalans asked to give new boys London a 20-point start at Plough Lane.

The Broncos received a rude awakening on their return to the Super League last weekend as they were thumped 40-4 by St Helens.

A total points line of 44.5 is interesting given that Catalans' 27 regular-season matches in 2023 averaged only two points shy of that mark, but a watching brief may still be wise.

