Rugby League tips

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos predictions and Super League tips: All not lost for woeful Wakey

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos at Belle Vue in Super League on Sunday

Wakefield could finally have something to smile about
Wakefield could finally have something to smile aboutCredit: Stu Forster

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Wakefield Trinity +14
2pts Evs general

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos predictions

Wakefield Trinity are six points adrift at the bottom of Super League having lost all 14 matches in 2023.

And woeful Wakey are averaging just six-and-a-half points per game ahead of their clash with Leeds Rhinos.

But they may just be worth siding with at Belle Vue on Sunday with a hefty 14-point start on the handicap.

Injuries are piling up for Leeds who have lost four of their last five matches, the most recent against another struggling side Castleford Tigers last week.

It's 11-2 about a home win but a safer play looks to have the handicap on side as although Leeds should get the victory they haven't won by that margin in any of their last nine trips to this venue.

Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 10 June 2023Last updated 12:04, 10 June 2023
