Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos predictions and Super League tips: All not lost for woeful Wakey

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Wakefield Trinity +14

2pts Evs general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos predictions

Wakefield Trinity are six points adrift at the bottom of Super League having lost all 14 matches in 2023.

And woeful Wakey are averaging just six-and-a-half points per game ahead of their clash with Leeds Rhinos.

But they may just be worth siding with at Belle Vue on Sunday with a hefty 14-point start on the handicap.

Injuries are piling up for Leeds who have lost four of their last five matches, the most recent against another struggling side Castleford Tigers last week.

It's 11-2 about a home win but a safer play looks to have the handicap on side as although Leeds should get the victory they haven't won by that margin in any of their last nine trips to this venue.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport