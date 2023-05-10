Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC predictions and Super League tips: Woeful Wakey face more misery

Where to watch Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bets

Hull FC -8

3pts 10-11 general

Jake Clifford to score a try

1pt 3-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Liam Sutcliffe to score a try

1pt 5-2 Hills

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC predictions

Hull FC toppled the Super League leaders last Thursday but things may be a touch more straightforward against bottom-of-the-table Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.

That gruelling 14-10 win over Wigan Warriors came as a huge surprise to most but things may be a bit more predictable this week.

Wakey are in awful shape having lost all 11 matches this season, five times without even scoring a point.

On eight occasions they have been limited to nil or single-figure scores and it is hard to see them arresting their slump against revitalised Hull.

The Black & Whites are looking for their third win in a row and look to have put their own troubles behind them.

A seven-match losing streak was snapped with a victory over Huddersfield and they showed it was no fluke by backing it up against the Warriors.

They still possess the worst defensive record in the division having conceded two more points than Trinity's 320, but they should remedy that situation at Belle Vue, where Wakefield have shipped more than 30 points in each of their last two outings.

Wakey have won three of their last four against Hull, but the visitors can improve that statistic this week and an eight-point handicap should be no problem.

Half-back Jake Clifford played a starring role in the wins over Wigan and Huddersfield and the Aussie schemer is getting better each week. He looks a value bet to score a try, as does centre Liam Sutcliffe.

The former Leeds man scored twice in the win over the Giants and has five tries in nine appearances for his new club. He looks to have been underestimated by the layers to cross the whitewash again.

