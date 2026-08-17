Tuesday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm Tuesday

Best bet for Hull KR vs Warrington Wolves

Hull KR -8.5

1pt 5-6 general

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Tuesday's Betfred Super League prediction

Two Super League contenders meet at Craven Park on Tuesday evening, as Hull KR and Warrington go head-to-head.

The hosts go into the clash looking to extend their winning run to five matches, while Willie Peters’ men - currently fifth in the standings - are still in with a chance of back-to-back titles.

Warrington head across the Pennines having won their last three fixtures and having beaten the Robins in the reverse fixture last month.

The Wolves have seen off Bradford, York and Castleford during their latest run, but this is a big step up in test for Sam Burgess’s squad.

Hull KR, two points behind their opponents, have lost just one of their last ten home games, scoring 68 points in their last two matches at Craven Park.

The Robins are averaging 30 points per game and only the top two, Leeds and Wigan, have scored more points than the defending champions this season.

One of the key figures for that run has been Joe Burgess, the former Wigan star, who has crossed the whitewash 18 times in Super League.

Hull KR have won six of the last seven meetings between the two sides, including a victory in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

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