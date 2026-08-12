Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch Thursday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull Kingston Rovers vs Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Warrington Wolves vs York Knights

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets for Thursday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull Kingston Rovers -26

1pt 21-20 Betfred

Leeds Rhinos -12

2pts 10-11 bet365

York Knights +18

1pt 20-21 Betfred

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Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions

Thursday night is not known for being a busy one in the Betfred Super League but three matches will take place this week as the regular-season finishing line is quickly approaching.

Hull KR's rearranged clash with Warrington Wolves means their fixture with Catalans Dragons has been brought forward to this week, while the Wolves play York Knights at the same time.

It should be a pivotal evening too in terms of the playoffs, with just five rounds remaining and plenty still to be settled.

Leeds Rhinos vs Leigh Leopards predictions

Four of the sides in the top six will be in action on Thursday and in the biggest game of the lot, Leeds Rhinos take on Leigh Leopards at Headingley.

The Rhinos occupy top spot, two points ahead of Wigan, while Leigh sit sixth, four points clear of seventh-placed St Helens.

There is a congested look to the top section of the table and little margin for error with five games to go for most sides.

Leeds are chasing their first League Leaders' Shield since finishing top in 2015, and they can edge closer to the silverware with a win over the Leopards.

The Rhinos have been the model of consistency, winning ten of their last 11 matches, and they have found points easy to come by.

Brad Arthur's side are the highest-scoring team in the competition after 22 rounds, bagging a huge 768 at a rate just shy of 35 points per game.

Leeds edged past Wakefield with a last-gasp 24-22 win last week, but prior to that they had scored 28 or more points in their previous eight outings.

Leigh won't go down without a fight but they made hard work of beating York last Friday and were well beaten by Wigan the week before.

That inconsistency has been their Achilles heel and it is hard to see them getting the better of Leeds, who can cover a 12-point handicap.

Hull KR vs Catalans Dragons predictions

Hull KR are giving up 26 points in their clash with Catalans but the champions can cover that mark at Craven Park.

The Robins sit fifth and will relinquish the League Leaders' Shield they picked up 12 months ago, but the league title is still in their sights and they have started their Grand Final charge.

Willie Peters' men have won their last three matches, scoring 34 or more points in each, including a 44-0 win at Castleford last Friday.

Catalans, though, look to have run out of time in their playoff push with one win in seven.

There is little left to play for and the French side look to have given up for the year, so Hull KR are fancied to secure another comfortable win.

Warrington vs York predictions

Things may be slightly more difficult for Warrington, though, in Thursday's other encounter.

The Wolves start this round in fourth spot but may not have things all their own way against York.

Warrington should win but they are asked to cover an 18-point handicap against the Knights who haven't been beaten by that margin since the middle of June.

York have won four of their seven fixtures since that 72-20 loss to Wigan on June 20, including a win over St Helens at the start of this month.

They can stay within the 18-point handicap on Thursday.

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