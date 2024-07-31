Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Thursday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Castleford Tigers +10

1pt 10-11 Betfred

Wigan Warriors -16

1pt Evs Betfred

Thursday's Betfred Super League predictions

Action from the Super League continues on Thursday night with two games to look forward to either side of the Pennines.

Starting at The Jungle, Castleford Tigers will look to continue their improving form when they face Leigh Leopards.

The Tigers were edged out 30-22 at Salford Red Devils in their last match but they had been on a three-game winning streak before that trip.

Back on home turf, Cas are worth considering with a ten-point start against a Leigh side who have won just one of their last four away games in the Super League.

The evening's other encounter comes from The Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Warriors seek a response when they host Huddersfield Giants.

The Warriors suffered their first home defeat in 18 matches as they were stunned by Warrington Wolves in a 40-4 loss last week.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet and his players will have done some soul-searching after succumbing to the Wire and a backlash might well be on the cards against Huddersfield.

With 11 wins in their last 12 meetings in all competitions against the Giants, the Warriors have been the dominant force in this rivalry.

Huddersfield have lost all of their last ten away games in Super League and it's hard to see them ending that miserable run on the road against a Wigan side, who prior to last week, have been so formidable on their own patch.

The Warriors will be seeking a response to that heavy Warrington defeat so expect them to produce a big performance and cover a 16-point handicap.

