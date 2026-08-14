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Super League predictions: Terrific Trinity can claim another scalp
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's Betfred Super League matches - including Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens.
Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Wakefield Trinity vs St Helens
Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm
Bradford Bulls vs Wigan Warriors
Sky Sports+, 6.30pm
Toulouse Olympique vs Huddersfield Giants
Sky Sports+, 9pm
Best bets for Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Wakefield Trinity -12 vs St Helens
2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports
Huddersfield Giants
1pt 11-10 general
£50 in Free Bets when you bet £10
- Huge variety of markets and promotions with the Betfred app
Saturday's Betfred Super League prediction
Wakefield Trinity were edged out by a late Leeds Rhinos try in last week's top-of-the-table Super League clash but they are fancied to bounce back against ailing St Helens.
Wakey twice lead the Rhinos by 16 points but fell to a last-gasp 24-22 defeat, and they have been fantastic for much of the campaign to lift themselves into playoff contention.
A top-six spot looks all but assured with five games to go but they will be keen to finish the job as soon as possible.
It is hard to see them coming up short as the Saints are in miserable shape.
Head coach Paul Rowley paid the price with the sack just last month and interim replacement Eamon O'Carroll has failed to steady the ship, although he has not been helped by an injury crisis.
St Helens are in danger of missing out on the playoffs for the first time since Super League started in 1996 and their position is unlikely to improve on Saturday.
The handicap has been set at 12 points and Daryl Powell's terrific Trinity should have little trouble covering that mark.
Hull FC did so when beating St Helens 32-18 last Thursday and it was the third time in their last five outings that Saints were beaten by more than 12 points.
Wakefield can add their name to that list as the sorry Saints have conceded 168 points in their last five fixtures.
Four of those five have ended in defeat, and St Helens have conceded 32 or more points in each of those matches.
Elsewhere, Wigan should extend their ten-match winning streak but a 24-point handicap looks about right for their trip to Bradford Bulls.
There may be value though in backing bottom side Huddersfield to continue their revival when they head to Toulouse.
The Giants have won their last three matches and are just two points adrift of Bradford as they bid to avoid the wooden spoon.
Huddersfield have won two of their last three meetings with Toulouse and the match could swing either way in forecast stormy conditions in the south of France.
The Giants hammered Catalans Dragons 42-20 last Saturday and they can see off another French outfit just seven days later.
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