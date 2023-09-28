Super League playoff predictions: More to come from table-topping Warriors

Super League playoff eliminators

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Friday

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Channel 4 & Sky Sports Arena, 12.45pm Saturday

Best bet

Wigan Warriors to win the Grand Final

3pts 7-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Super League playoff predictions

We have barely had time to draw breath on a frantic finish to the Super League regular season before heading full pelt into the playoffs with two eliminators taking place this week.

Wigan Warriors sealed top spot with a narrow win at Leigh Leopards, while Catalans Dragons beat Salford Red Devils to finish as runners-up. Both sides now get a week off before the semi-finals where they will play the winners of this week's eliminators.

Game one is a rematch of this year's Challenge Cup final as Hull KR host Leigh Leopards at Craven Park on Friday evening.

The Leopards lifted the cup courtesy of a golden-point drop goal in extra time at Wembley so Rovers will be hell-bent on revenge this week.

Saturday's second eliminator looks a tough one for Warrington Wolves, who head to reigning champions St Helens in a third-versus-sixth contest at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Having won the last four Grand Finals, Saints are more accustomed to going straight into the semi-finals but they enter the playoffs in fantastic form and will fancy their chances of prolonging their season.

Wigan will face the lowest-ranked eliminator winner in the semis, while Catalans will take on the highest-ranked eliminator winner on home soil in Perpignan. If the eliminator results follow the match markets, then it would be Hull KR going to Wigan next week, and St Helens heading to the south of France.

Should that be the case then the Warriors look a great to land their 23rd league title, and their fifth in the Super League era.

Not since 2018 have the Cherry & Whites been crowned champions, and they will be desperate to end their lengthy wait, while stopping the dominance of their bitter rivals St Helens.

Saints have won it four years on the bounce and have raced into the post-season with nine wins in a row.

However, they have lost on their last four visits to Catalans, so if that becomes their semi-final destination then a line can be put through the champions who are 5-2 for another Old Trafford success.

The Dragons are the same price to land their first league title in England and they should have a better chance of heading to Manchester at the price given their home advantage in the final four.

Wigan, though, also won their final nine regular-season matches to leapfrog Catalans into top spot and they have been scoring points for fun.

The Warriors stunned the French raiders with a 34-0 drubbing in Perpignan just over a month ago and they also scored 44, 64, 50 and 48 points in wins over Leigh, Hull KR, Leeds and Castleford.

That's formidable form, and the Warriors are ready for the fight.

They look a decent price to take the spoils at Old Trafford on October 14.

