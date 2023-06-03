Super League Magic Weekend day two tips and predictions: Leigh Leopards can make it third time lucky

Where to watch Magic Weekend

Every game live on Sky Sports Arena, from midday Sunday

Best bets

Leigh -18 v Wakefield

4pts 10-11 general

Warrington to win by one to 12 points v Hull FC

2pts 8-5 bet365

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards prediction s

Kick-off midday

Leigh have never won at Magic Weekend - they lost to Salford in 2017 and Hull KR two years ago - but the Leopards should make it third time lucky against winless Wakefield in the opening encounter of day two at St James' Park.

The Leopards are thriving back in the top tier and head to Newcastle chasing a seventh straight win in all competitions after deservedly beating highflying Warrington last time out.

Two of Leigh's victories in their six-game winning run came against Magic opponents Wakey - and both were by a wider margin than the handicap line set by bookmakers for their Sunday showdown.

Leigh were 34-0 winners at Wakefield in Super League in mid-April and they were similarly ruthless in a 40-12 Challenge Cup success in Yorkshire two weeks ago.

A top-six finish is looking an increasing possibility for Adrian Lam's impressive Leopards, who can inflict a 14th straight defeat on hapless Trinity.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants predictions

Kick-off 2.15pm

Super League kings St Helens conquered the world back in February but the champions have for the most part not been their usual ruthless selves this season.

Whether Huddersfield are good enough to take advantage, though, is open to debate. The Giants were expected to challenge at the top of the table this season but they have yet to get going and head for Newcastle in ninth position.

A strong second half to the season could still see them make the playoffs but they have a miserable recent record against Saints, losing ten of the pair's last 11 meetings.

Despite not being at their absolute best Saints can still turn it on in the big matches, as advertised by last month's 28-6 humbling of Warrington, so they should get the job done, although there looks to be little value on offer.

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves predictions

Kick-off 4.30pm

Warrington started the weekend top of the table and they know that victory over Hull FC in the final act of this year's Magic Weekend would keep them there no matter what happens in the preceding five matches in Newcastle.

A few weeks ago this would have looked a penalty kick for the Wolves such was their hot form while Hull were struggling. But the Wire have won three and lost three of their last six games in all competitions while Hull had won four in a row prior to last week's narrow defeat at home to Salford.

Warrington should still be too strong but a repeat of April's 34-6 rout of the Airlie Birds may not be forthcoming. Take the Wolves to record a victory by no more than two converted scores in Newcastle.

