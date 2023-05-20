Sunday's Challenge Cup predictions including Castleford Tigers v Hull FC: Tame Tigers offer little threat

Where to watch Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

BBC Two, 3pm Sunday

Best bets

Hull FC - 4 v Castleford Tigers

3pts 10-11 general

London Broncos +8 v York City Knights

2pts 10-11 general

Sunday's Challenge Cup predictions

Hull FC opened their 2023 campaign with a 32-30 Super League victory over Castleford Tigers but things may be more comfortable when they meet again in the Challenge Cup.

Hull raced into a 32-6 lead that day and had to fight off a late comeback from Cas, and things have been a battle ever since.

FC won the following game at Leeds but then endured a seven-match losing run which saw them plummet down the standings.

They have steadied the ship with three vital victories and will head to the Jungle feeling much better about themselves as 4-7 favourites.

The Tigers have also been in a slump and are six points worse off than Hull following two wins from 12 matches.

Andy Last's men have been hammered in their last two outings and make little appeal at 8-5, nor at evens with a four-point start on the handicap.

The Tigers have scored just 131 points in their 12 league matches and their tame nature suggests Hull are likely to be the side progressing to the next round.

Who goes through between York City Knights and London Broncos looks harder to predict.

These Championship rivals have enjoyed some tight tussles recently and this could be no different.

All of the last three meetings have been settled by just two points, but York are chalked-up as warm 4-9 favourites.

Things could be much closer than that price suggests and the Broncos receiving an eight-point start at 10-11 looks the better bet.

