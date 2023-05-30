State of Origin series predictions and Game One tips: Maroons to give New South Wales the blues

Where to watch Queensland v New South Wales

Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 11.05am Wednesday

Best bets

Queensland to win the series

2pts 5-4 bet365, Betfred, BoyleSports

Queensland to win Game One by one to 12 points

1pt 9-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Queensland v New South Wales predictions

One of the highlights of the summer begins on Wednesday when Queensland and New South Wales meet in Australia's annual State of Origin rugby league series.

The three-match contest is fast and particularly furious at times and Wednesday's opening clash at the Adelaide Oval is unlikely to disappoint.

Queensland upset the odds last year to win the series 2-1 and the Maroons are again the underdogs at 5-4 to emerge victorious this time around.

It was the 13th series win out of the last 17 for Queensland who always seem to rise to the occasion despite often being written off.

They were given little chance last season but an opening 18-16 win on home soil at the Robina Stadium laid the platform, and they had the series in the bag by Game Three in Perth.

This year's competition starts on neutral territory in Adelaide but that bodes well for the Maroons who won 18-14 in 2020 on the only other occasion Origin pitched up in the city.

Coached by Queensland and Brisbane Broncos legend Billy Slater, the Maroons have won three of the last four Origin fixtures and their last seven wins over NSW have all been by one to 12 points.

That looks a decent bet at 9-4 while Queensland's last nine wins over the old enemy have featured under 38.5 points, and four of the last five Origin games have gone under that mark.

Game One is notoriously low-scoring and bookmakers have set the line at 35.5 points.

With Game Two taking place at Queensland's Suncorp Stadium stronghold in Brisbane, the series could be out of reach for the Blues once they return home to Sydney for Game Three on July 12.

