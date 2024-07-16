State of Origin Game 3 betting tips and predictions: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch State of Origin Game 3

Queensland vs New South Wales

Sky Sports Action, 11.05am Wednesday

Best bets for State of Origin Game 3

Queensland to win by one to 12 points

2pts 21-10 Betfred

Valentine Holmes to score a try

1pt 11-10 Betfred

State of Origin Game 3 predictions

Queensland are just one win away from a third successive State of Origin series victory, and home advantage should prove crucial on Wednesday in Brisbane.

The two teams have traded blows so far in the series, with the Maroons running out 38-10 winners in Sydney in Game One. Joseph Suaalii's red card in the opening exchanges all but ended New South Wales's chances of winning on that occasion, but they romped to a 38-18 win in Game 2.

Billy Slater's team missed a whopping 54 tackles as they fell to a bruising defeat, and they reduced the deficit only after NSW took their foot off the gas.

Thankfully for the Maroons, they will take to the field in front of a packed home crowd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and that should play its part in the outcome.

NSW have won just two of the 13 deciders that have been hosted in Queensland. While both meetings this year have seen convincing victories, it is unlikely that game three will follow that pattern. Of the past eight game-three deciders since 2011, five have been decided by a margin of no more than 12 points.

This game means so much to both teams, and nerves will certainly play their part in Brisbane. NSW go into the contest without Latrell Mitchell, who was so influential in the Game two success.

In addition, Queensland welcome Dane Gagai back into the starting line-up, while Selwyn Cobbo and Kalyn Ponga are also back in the mix. Gagai's return will push Valentine Holmes out to the wing, but the veteran should still have his say.

The North Queensland Cowboys ace has an incredible record in Origin deciders. He is a man for the big stage, scoring seven tries and kicking 13 goals from six appearances in the third game of the Origin series, and he has scored at least one try in every one of the three deciders he has played in.

