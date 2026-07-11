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St Helens vs Toulouse: Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for St Helens vs Toulouse in the Betfred Super League at the Brewdog Stadium on Sunday.
St Helens vs Toulouse kick-off, date & TV info
Date Sunday, July 12
Kick-off 3pm
Venue Brewdog Stadium, St Helens
Competition Super League
TV Sky Sports+
St Helens will be looking to improve their Super League playoff prospects with a home win over struggling Toulouse on Sunday, but the Merseyside team have some injuries issues to overcome and could struggle to cover the handicap.
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Toulouse +16
1pt Evs bet365
St Helens vs Toulouse predictions
It looks as though Toulouse have brought the weather from the south of France with them as they prepare to take on St Helens at BrewDog Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Toulouse might well be relieved to leave the blistering temperature of home behind them, for a more reasonable 28C on Merseyside.
More suited to the hot conditions, Toulouse look capable of pushing St Helens all the way in this Super League encounter.
Saints are struggling with a host of injuries and Alex Walmsley and George Delaney are the latest big names to be ruled out of Sunday’s showdown.
This is a weakened Saints side as they have been forced to call upon some of the club’s academy players, and they have to tackle a Toulouse outfit who have been improving on the road.
Toulouse have won three of their last four away games in Super League and thumped Catalans Dragons 60-18 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.
Sylvain Houles’ side have been clicking in attack and the visitors can make life difficult for the Saints.
A first win over St Helens since 2022 might be a push but, considering the conditions, Saints’ injury concerns and Toulouse’s recent away form, the French outfit are worth backing with a 16-point start.
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