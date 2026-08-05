St Helens vs Hull FC Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch St Helens vs Hull FC in the Betfred Super League

St Helens vs Hull FC

Sky Sports+, 8pm Thursday

Best bets for St Helens vs Hull FC

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St Helens vs Hull FC predictions

Two teams in dire need of a victory meet at the BrewDog Stadium in Super League on Thursday evening and home advantage should be enough for St Helens to beat Hull FC.

Saints lost 34-32 to York Knights last week in what was their fourth defeat in five matches.

The Merseyside outfit are without a permanent coach after the departure of Paul Rowley last month and they are desperately low on confidence.

Thankfully for the Red V, they take on one of the worst teams in the division and Hull FC are in contention to pick up the wooden spoon.

The visitors have lost 13 of their last 15, while they have lost nine of ten away games in Super League and their 22-16 defeat to last-placed Huddersfield Giants is further evidence of their struggles, as they are just two points above their Yorkshire rivals.

The Black & Whites are playing without direction or leadership and too many of their squad appear to have lost interest in their cause.

St Helens are not exactly in a position to gloat, but they have scored 32 points or more in two of their last three games and with Harry Robertson, Tristan Sailor and Jack Welsby all in the hosts' squad, Saints can cover the handicap as they try to cling on to their hopes of securing a playoff spot.

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