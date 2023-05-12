St Helens v Salford Red Devils predictions and Super League tips: Saints face a fight against in-form visitors

Where to watch St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Channel 4, 1pm Saturday

Best bets

Salford Red Devils + 10

2pts 10-11Hills, Coral, Ladbrokes



Tommy Makinson to score a try

1pt 10-11 bet365

St Helens v Salford Red Devils predictions

Salford Red Devils have won four matches on the spin in Super League, but they will do well to make it five when they travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face St Helens on Saturday.

Channel 4 viewers will be in for a treat as the reigning champions try to get back to winning ways against one of the in-form teams in the competition.

St Helens' title defence has not gone to plan, and in Paul Wellens' first campaign, they are seventh in the table after winning just half of their ten matches. After travelling down under to beat Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, they still have a game in hand, so they are only a few results away from improving their fortunes.

While Salford have battled to four consecutive wins, St Helens have lost three of their last four outings. That should point to an away victory, but Salford are seeking their first away win against St Helens for more than 43 years. Saints have struggled, but their only win in April did come against league-leaders Warrington Wolves, suggesting there is still more to come from Wellens’ troops.

Saints will welcome back forward Curtis Sironen this weekend, and if Wellens' side gain control of the ruck, that should open up some important spaces out wide.

Winger Tommy Makinson could be the main benefactor of that, and the England international should be back to his best after a recent injury. St Helens' returning stars should help their side over the line, but do not expect Salford to be outclassed on this occasion.

