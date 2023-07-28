Saturday's Super League predictions including Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards: Lam's side can snap DW Stadium losing streak

Where to watch Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

Channel 4, 1pm Saturday

Best bets

Leigh +6

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

Over 40.5 points

1pt 10-11 general

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards predictions

Two teams who endured contrasting fortunes in the Challenge Cup semi-finals meet at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Wigan Warriors host Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors lost 11-10 to Hull KR at Headingley, while Leigh came through a bruising encounter against St Helens, prevailing 12-10.

The Leopards are one place and two points better off than Wigan in the Super League table and they have continued to defy the odds all season.

Tiredness will be an issue for both sides due to the short turnaround, which could mean we see an open game and mistakes made in defence.

Both teams have injuries and suspensions to deal with, and we should see another high-scoring game. The last three meetings have featured 40 points or more, and Leigh have what it takes to end their dismal record at Wigan.

The Cherry & Whites have won their last 12 home matches against Leigh, but Leigh can pick up their first away success at Wigan since August 1983.Adrian Lam's men have overcome every hurdle so far, and they are now serious title challengers, so backing on the handicap appears the way to go.

In Saturday's later clash, Catalans Dragons are expected to overcome Salford Red Devils, who head to Perpignan on a run of five straight defeats.

