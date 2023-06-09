Saturday's Super League predictions including Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants: Wolves can bite back

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 5pm Saturday

Best bets

Warrington Wolves -8 v Huddersfield Giants

2pts Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Catalans Dragons -12 v Hull KR 6pm Saturday

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Tom Johnstone to score first try in Catalans v Hull KR

1pt 11-2 Hills

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants predictions

Warrington Wolves were knocked off top spot in Super League following a surprise 30-18 defeat to Hull FC at Magic Weekend but should get back on track against struggling Huddersfield Giants.

Wire have a good record on home soil against Huddersfield, who were hammered by St Helens in Newcastle last week.

It's hard to pinpoint where it has gone wrong for Huddersfield, who were well fancied for success at the start of the season.

Three of Huddersfield's last four matches have seen them score six, four and zero points and they could be easy meat for the wounded Wolves, who have won six of their last seven home matches against Ian Watson's men.

A comfortable home win looks likely and an eight-point handicap should pose few problems.

Catalans Dragons should also claim a comfortable two points when they entertain Hull KR at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The Dragons' den is never an easy place to visit but temperatures are set to be around the 28C mark at kick-off in Perpignan, while the Robins have been hit by an injury crisis.

Sauaso Sue and James Batchelor picked up injuries in Newcastle which could end their seasons last week, and full-back Lachlan Coote is also on the sidelines along with Ethan Ryan, while Jordan Abdull is a major doubt.

KR have suggested they may have to enter the transfer market to find cover but the south of France is no place to visit with a weakened squad.

Rovers know that well having lost 26-12 there in round five, while the Dragons are in good spirits following their 46-22 win over Wigan last week which made it four wins on the bounce for the French side.

Tom Johnstone bagged a hat-trick in that game to take his tally to 17 tries in 14 league matches this season and he looks a decent bet to open the scoring for Cats, who can cover a 12-point handicap.

