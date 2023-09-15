Saturday's Super League predictions including Hull KR v Salford Red Devils: Super Saturday won't disappoint

Where to watch Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos & Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Saturday's Super League predictions

Super League is reaching fever pitch with two rounds of the regular season to go and Salford Red Devils' trip to Hull KR looks set to be the match of the round.

The pair are battling it out with Warrington to claim the final two playoff places with just two points separating the three sides in fifth, sixth and seventh at the start of the penultimate round.

And Leeds, back in eighth, could still mathematically sneak into the top six, although the Rhinos need a big win at Catalans and hope those above them don't pick up any more points this season.

It looks a big ask for the Rhinos but Hull KR can do their bit on Saturday evening.

The Robins had a wobble before and after their Challenge Cup final appearance in August but have hit form at the right time, winning their last four matches to get back in the playoff picture.

And they can strengthen their top-six claims with another victory over a Salford side they have dominated recently.

They have won their last four home meetings with the Red Devils by 18, 27, 36 and two points, and they generally do their best work at Craven Park where the atmosphere will be rocking.

Salford edged past Warrington last week but Rovers should be too hot to handle and can cover a four-point handicap with something to spare.

Catalans are asked to cover 24 points in their crucial clash with Leeds earlier in the day but that line may be just out of the Dragons' reach.

The French side are still in with a shout of finishing top but there have been signs they may be running out of steam at the wrong time.

The Dragons were hammered by rivals Wigan 36-0 at the end of August and followed it with a defeat at Hull KR. They edged past Wakefield a week later but they are far from the side who lead the league by four points not that long ago.

The should get the better of the Rhinos, who were thumped 50-0 by Wigan last week, but Rohan Smith's men should offer enough resistance to make use of a 24-point handicap start.

Hull FC and Huddersfield have nothing left to play for this season so their clash earlier on Saturday looks worth leaving along.

