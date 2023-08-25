Saturday's Super League predictions including Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors: Warriors to wilt in Dragons' den

Where to watch Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors predictions

Catalans Dragons are the first side to confirm their place in the Super League playoffs this season and they can edge closer to finishing top of the pile with victory over rivals Wigan Warriors.

The Dragons have been unstoppable in recent months, winning 11 of their last 12 matches.

The French side have been scoring points for fun in that time and can see off the Warriors with something to spare.

A six-point handicap looks well within reach for a side averaging 27.5 points per game this season, while Wigan have been beaten without scoring on their last two trips to Perpignan.

The Warriors only narrowly beat Hull FC in golden-point extra-time at the DW Stadium last week which doesn't bode well for their trip to the Dragons' den.

Hull led for most of that game at Wigan and the Airlie Birds have been in decent nick as they seek to improve their playoff prospects with five rounds remaining.

The Black & Whites have won four of their last seven, which includes wins over champions St Helens and Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR, and they hammered the Wolves 30-18 at the Magic Weekend.

Warrington were top of the table for almost half of the season but their form has fallen off a cliff, culminating in the sacking of coach Daryl Powell.

Wire have won just one of their last ten league matches and have shipped at least 24 points in each of their last five matches.

Hull can take care of a four-point handicap and in-form winger Adam Swift looks a good bet to open the scoring.

Swift has bagged 15 tries this season, including eight in Hull's last six matches, and he could prove too hot for Warrington to handle.

