Saturday's Super League Magic Weekend predictions including Wigan v Catalans: Dragons to cut down Warriors

All eyes are on Newcastle this weekend as Super League rolls into town for the annual Magic Weekend.

There are six mouthwatering matches across the two days as rugby league's elite dozen take to the hallowed St James' Park turf.

Wigan's tussle with Catalans takes star billing in the middle of day one but Saturday's opening contest between Salford and Hull KR could steal the limelight.

Both sides are in great nick and exceeding expectations this season, with fourth-placed Rovers above Salford in sixth on only points difference.

Both sides have won eight of their 13 league fixtures this term and it promises to be just as tight on the pitch.

Rovers have dominated this fixture in recent times, winning seven of the last eight meetings, and they are fancied to have the edge once more.

Hull KR's last outing against Wigan went to golden-point extra-time and their four previous matches yielded wins by seven, 28, five and 12 points, so backing them to win by no more than 12 points looks a decent proposition while the 10-3 on offer about a drop-goal being landed should also be taken.

Catalans have already beaten Wigan this season and the Dragons will fancy their chances of landing a double in the second game of the day, which pits second against third.

That 18-10 victory in round four was Catalans' first win at Wigan in 15 attempts and they look the sharper of the two sides at the moment.

The French raiders have won their last three, scoring at least 24 points in each of those victories, and they are the second-highest scoring side in Super League with 326 points plundered in 13 matches this season.

Wigan have gone off the boil slightly, winning just one of their last last three, and even then they had to do it the hard way in golden-point extra-time at Hull KR last week.

The Warriors were on the verge of their third loss on the bounce until a last-gasp try at Craven Park and Catalans will sense a vulnerability in the Warriors as they look to leapfrog them in the table.

Catalans can land their fourth win in a row at a decent price but things should be much more comfortable for Leeds Rhinos in the final game of the day.

They face a Castleford Tigers side who have won just two of their 14 matches in all competitions this season, and the Rhinos are on something of a revenge mission after losing to Cas in round five.

That 14-8 loss came as a surprise but the toothless Tigers have had little to shout about since beating their local rivals, losing their last six while conceding 20 or more points in their last three.

Castleford have scored just 135 points in 13 league matches this season and they may struggle to lay a glove on Leeds.

Cas have lost their last four matches in all competitions by an average 22-point margin, so an eight-point handicap should be in reach for a Rhinos side who won at Wigan in the league recently and were edged out by St Helens only on golden point at Headingley last week.

