Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions including Hull FC v St Helens: Saints are on the march

Where to watch Hull FC v St Helens

BBC One & iPlayer, 2.30pm Saturday

Where to watch Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Viaplay Sports 1, midday Saturday

Best bets

St Helens -10

2pts Evs general

Salford Red Devils to win by one to 12 points

1pt 17-10 bet365

Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final predictions

St Helens look to have finally found their mojo and the Super League champions seem highly likely to continue their quest for more silverware in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

They take on a Hull FC side who have also picked up in recent weeks, but the hosts will have to lift themselves even further if they are to make the semi-finals.

The Black & Whites have lost their last 15 encounters with the Red Vee, who hammered bitter rivals Wigan Warriors 34-16 last time out in Super League.

That made it five wins from their last six matches for Paul Wellens' men, who also put 48 points past Huddersfield prior to that, and they have started to go through the gears after a sluggish start to the season.

St Helens have scored 82 points in their last two outings and Hull could find them too hot to handle, despite improving after a horror seven-match losing streak.

The East Yorkshire side have steadied the ship with four wins from their last six fixtures, toppling high-flying Warrington Wolves and Wigan in that run.

However, Tony Smith's side found in-form Leigh too good last time they took to the field and Saints looks the bet covering a ten-point handicap at the MKM Stadium.

Earlier in the day, east Hull will be the centre of attention for the Challenge Cup as Hull KR take on Salford Red Devils in another tasty cup tie.

The wheels have come off for the Robins, who have lost their last four and have slipped to seventh in Super League after a flying start to the season in which they won eight of their opening 11 league matches.

Injuries are taking their toll for KR, who were second-best when losing 26-16 to Salford at last month's Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

The Red Devils are in a great place at the moment, unlike their hosts, and they can prolong their cup run at Craven Park.

It's never an easy venue to visit, though, so a narrow away win looks the best bet.

Salford have won their last three matches by seven, ten and 32 points so backing the visitors to win by no more than 12 points looks the way to go.

