Saturday's Challenge Cup predictions including Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors: Holders may lose their grip on trophy

Where to watch

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

BBC One & iPlayer, 2.30pm Saturday

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Leeds Rhinos to beat Wigan Warriors

1pt 5-4 general

Warrington Wolves to beat Catalans Dragons

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Huddersfield Giants +4 v Salford Red Devils

1pt Evs general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Challenge Cup predictions

There are three all-Super League ties in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup on Saturday and two of the top six in the outright betting will no longer be in with a shot of Wembley glory come the end of the day.

The pick of the action sees Leeds welcome holders Wigan to Headingley while Super League pacesetters Warrington head to the south of France to take on Catalans..

In-form Salford round off the day with a home tie against Huddersfield and all three matches could swing either way.

Leeds have become something of a bogey team for the Warriors of late and they could be a touch of value to progress to the last eight.

The Rhinos stunned Wigan last Friday with a 40-18 victory at the DW Stadium despite playing the entire second half with 12 men after Zane Tetavano's 37th-minute dismissal, and they have had plenty of joy against the 20-time Challenge Cup winners of late, winning five of the last six meetings.

Warrington won't fear their trip to Perpignan, either.

The Wolves have won four of their last five trips to the Dragons' den with their most recent success coming only last month.

It won't be easy but the Wire can get the job done again while Huddersfield are worthy of support on their jaunt across the Pennines to Salford.

The Giants won 26-16 at Salford on April 2, but that was rare bright spot in a so far disappointing season for Ian Watson's men who have won just four of their 11 league matches in 2023.

Huddersfield reached the final of the Challenge Cup last season and the knockout competition may come as a welcome distraction for them. They look a spot of value with a four-point handicap start.

