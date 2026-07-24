Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

York Knights vs Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports+, 3pm

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

BBC Two, 5.30pm

Toulouse vs Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports+, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leigh to win by one to 12 points

1pt 9-5 bet365

Toulouse -4

3pts 19-20 Hills

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Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

This weekend is dubbed Rivals Returned in Super League and we should see a repeat of the Magic Weekend results in Saturday's three encounters.

York beat Huddersfield 36-24 on Merseyside this month, and while another close game should be on the cards, the Knights' home advantage should get them over the line.

Two more derbies follow and Leigh Leopards are searching for a fifth win in succession in Super League and they have what it takes to scrape past Warrington Wolves.

Adrian Lam's side beat the Wire 24-6 three weeks ago, but Sam Burgess's side beat Hull Kingston Rovers 34-12 last week to prove they are still dangerous.

Leigh's last two wins have been by ten points or fewer, and with their home fans cheering them home, they can find a way to succeed once again.

Toulouse's 60-18 victory over Catalans at Magic Weekend was one of the biggest shocks for some time, and they should come out on top again.

Sylvain Houles's side have won three in a row in Super League, scoring 136 points, while Catalans' season is going from bad to worse.

The Dragons have lost their identity in attack and have now lost four games in a row. They have conceded 24 points or more in six of their last seven while Toulouse look to be hitting their stride and should have no trouble covering the handicap this weekend.

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