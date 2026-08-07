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Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons
Sky Sports+, 2pm
Wigan Warriors vs Toulouse
Sky Sports+, 5.30pm
Bradford Bulls vs Warrington Wolves
Sky Sports+, 6.30pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Huddersfield Giants -2
2pts 10-11 bet365, Paddy Power
Warrington Wolves -14
2pts 10-11 bet365, Paddy Power
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Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions
The Huddersfield Giants seemed destined to be collecting the Super League wooden spoon a few weeks ago but it now looks as if they have every chance of putting pressure on the teams above them when they host Catalans Dragons on Saturday.
Jim Lenihan has had his work cut out since he joined the club in May, but his methods appear to be working.
Huddersfield have looked fitter and more energetic in recent weeks and they should be able to compete with Catalans' powerful forward pack.
The Dragons have the squad to take on any team, but a lack of cohesion and discipline has cost them all season. John Cartwright has been unable to get them to play with any consistency and it could be another miserable trip to the UK.
Huddersfield have beaten York Knights and Hull FC in recent weeks and the Dragons, who have lost five in six, look to be there for the taking this weekend.
Wigan should post a routine win against Toulouse, who are missing their best player in Olly Ashall-Bott, while injuries should also have an effect on Bradford's clash with Warrington at Odsal.
The Bulls could soon start to fill a section of their stadium out with the number of injured players they have, and they have been unable to sustain their performance levels to compete with Super League's best teams.
The Bulls will be fired up and can compete in the first half, but Warrington, who have posted 34 points or more in their last two wins, should get more joy as the game progresses.
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