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Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions, betting tips and odds
Free rugby league betting tips and predictions for Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches
Castleford Tigers vs Warrington Wolves
Sky Sports+, 3pm
York Knights vs St Helens
Sky Sports+, 5.30pm
Catalans Dragons vs Wakefield Trinity
Sky Sports Action, 8pm
Best bets for the Betfred Super League
Wakefield Trinity -10
3pts Evs general
Warrington Wolves -10
2pts Evs bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
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Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions
Wakefield Trinity fans have not been able to celebrate an away win in Perpignan since February 2018 but Daryl Powell's side have what it takes to end that run when they face Catalans Dragons in the Super League on Saturday.
Away games against Catalans have been brutal for Wakefield over the years but all signs point to an away success as Trinity try to prove they can win the League Leaders' Shield this season.
Powell's side still have to host league leaders Leeds Rhinos this season, and a run of nine wins in their last ten fixtures suggests they are capable of reducing the two-point deficit to Brad Arthur's side.
Wakefield have not played a top-five team in their last six games but they have been ruthless against the struggling sides in Super League and Catalans have become one of those.
The Dragons beat Toulouse 18-16 last week, but it is four defeats in five for the French club, who lost 58-10 to Wakefield in May.
Powell's side were reduced to 12 men last week in the first half against Castleford Tigers and still won 52-14 and they have not conceded more than 14 points in any of their last four matches.
Catalans have little to play for at this stage of the season and Wakefield look primed to take full advantage.
Away from Perpignan, wins look likely for Warrington Wolves and St Helens at the expense of Castleford Tigers and York Knights.
The Wire have lost four of their last six, but all those defeats came against teams in the top five of the table. Castleford have tasted defeat in six of their last eight and Warrington, who beat them 72-6 in March, should prosper in their easiest fixture for a month.
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