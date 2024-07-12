Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Hull FC v Hull KR

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Mix, 3pm Saturday

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Salford Red Devils +8

1pt 10-11 Betfred

Hull Kingston Rovers -8

2pts Evs Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £50 in Betfred free bets

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Off-field matters have hampered the preparations of two of the six Super League sides in action on Saturday.

Huddersfield, who head to Leigh, decided enough was enough and sacked head coach Ian Watson on Thursday following just one win in eight league outings, and a day later Catalans terminated the contract of three of their players for a "highly unacceptable" incident.

It was probably the last thing Dragons coach Steve McNamara will have wanted to deal with because last season's beaten Grand Finalists had just begun to have turned a corner after a sticky patch.

Catalans have recorded narrow triumphs over Huddersfield and Hull KR in their last two matches following five defeats in their previous six matches, and a Salford side who have won four on the bounce will provide them with another stern examination.

The Red Devils continue to upset the status quo under astute coach Paul Rowley and Saturday's visitors to the south of France look decent value with an eight-point handicap start.

It's hard to know how Huddersfield will react to Watson's dismissal on their trip to Leigh, but Hull Kingston Rovers are fancied for a third derby win of the season in Saturday's feature clash.

The Robins are flying high in the standings and they have won four of their last five meetings against Hull FC, including both of this season's derbies.

The Black & Whites have definitely improved of late but they have still won just twice all season and their points difference of minus 278 makes for grim reading. Contrast that with Rovers', which is plus 181, and it's easy to see why Hull's current top dogs are just 4-11 to win at the home of their rivals.

KR's four victories in the last five Hull derbies have been by 32, 40, 22 and 24 points, and they are fancied to defy an eight-point line on Saturday.

Grab £50 in Betfred free bets when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when you bet £10 on on the 2024 Betfred Super League.

Here is how you can claim this £50 Betfred free bets offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using promo code SUMMER50 .

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details.

Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min of EVS (2.0) with seven days of registering.

Get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement.

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £50 in free sports bets. T&Cs apply, including the following:

Offer available to new customers residing in the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar who are at least 18 years old and who register for an account with us between 00:00 on Friday 31st May and 23:59 on Sunday 14th July 2024.

Customers must be successfully verified by Betfred before any Free Bets are awarded. Please see Betfred's Verification Policy for more details.

Verification Policy Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card registered to you. No other payment method will qualify.

Place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying Sportsbook markets at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+), which is going to be settled within 7 days of registering for your account.

Two or more separate bets with a combined stake of £10 will not qualify.

Only your very first valid bet will count.

If your bet is voided or cancelled by us: it will not count and the next valid bet you place will be considered instead.

If your account is set to euros you will need to deposit and bet €10 to qualify.

Your £50 in Free Bets will be credited within 10 hours of your qualifying bet being settled, and can be used as followed: 3 x £10 to use on any Sportsbook Markets/2 x £10 to use on Accumulators (4+ selections).

Free Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings returned.

Any unused Free Bets will expire 7 days after issue.

One welcome offer per address/IP address/device or mobile number. Previous account holders are not eligible for the offer. Anyone opening a Betfred.com account that has previously held an account with us that is closed does not qualify for the offer.,

In the event of a dispute, the decision of the Betfred Management Team will be final and based on our Terms and Conditions. 18+

18+ 18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org .

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.