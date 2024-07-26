Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC

Sky Sports Action, 6pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull FC +16 vs Catalans Dragons

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Castleford Tigers +8 vs Salford Red Devils

2pts Evs Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Hull FC stunned Betfred Super League leaders Wigan Warriors with a shock 24-22 victory last week and they can take on Catalans Dragons with a renewed vigour this week.

It has been a miserable season for Hull, who secured only their third win of the campaign against the reigning champions, but that result was the culmination of several improved performances.

Something extra special will be required to get the better of the Dragons but a 16-point start in Perpignan looks too big and the Black & Whites could be a touch of value to trouble the French outfit.

Castleford are one of the form sides in the competition following three straight wins, and they also look a decent bet on the handicap in Saturday's early fixture.

Cas have turned around their season with victories over Catalans, London and St Helens, and they will fancy their chances at Salford too.

The Red Devils are a tricky side to predict, with recent wins over Saints and Warrington punctured by losses to the Dragons and out-of-sorts Huddersfield last time out.

The Tigers could quite easily pick up another win but backing them with the start looks the safest course of action away from their Jungle stronghold.

