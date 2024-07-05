Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred free bets

Betfred are offering £50 in free bets when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull KR -10 vs Catalans Dragons

1pt Evs Betfred

​London Broncos +32 vs Leeds Rhinos

1pt 20-21 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Hull KR have a miserable record against Catalans Dragons but the highflying Robins can land a rare Betfred Super League victory over the French outfit on Saturday.

The Dragons have won ten of their last 11 meetings with Rovers, including a 36-6 thumping in round eight this season.

That came on home soil in the south of France but they have won just two of their seven league matches since and are struggling to cling on to a playoff berth.

KR bounced back from that Perpignan pasting with home wins over Wigan Warriors and St Helens in a run of six victories in their last seven matches.

Wigan and Saints found the hostile Craven Park atmosphere too hot to handle and travel-weary Catalans could suffer the same fate.

Steve McNamara's men have lost four of their six league fixtures on the road in 2024 and KR look a decent bet covering a ten-point handicap.

Leeds should also win comfortably on Saturday but a 32-point handicap may prove beyond them at Headingley when they face basement boys London Broncos.

The Rhinos reined in the Broncos with a 48-6 win earlier this season, but they have won two of their five matches since then and parted company with head coach Rohan Smith as a consequence.

Smith has yet to be replaced and that lack of structure could prove damaging, and the nervousness in the side following some heavy recent losses could see them struggle to win by such a chunky margin on the handicap.

