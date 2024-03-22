Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup predictions betting tips: Holders Leigh begin bid for further Wembley glory

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Challenge Cup this season.

When to bet on Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup matches

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC 2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers 2pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers 3pm

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Challenge Cup matches

Featherstone +34 v Leigh Leopards

1pt 5-6 Betfred

Adam Swift first tryscorer v Hull FC

1pt 5-1 Betfred

Betfred Challenge Cup matches

The Leigh Leopards were 14-1 winners of the Betfred Challenge Cup last season and begin their bid for back-to-back Wembley success with a sixth-round tie at home to Championship Featherstone.

Leigh have won just one of four Betfred Super League outings this season but that is not a true indicator of their performances.

The Leopards' three defeats have all been eight points or fewer and they really clicked into gear last weekend as they thrashed Hull 54-4 to earn their first win of 2024.

The Challenge Cup holders should be too strong for Fev, who started their league campaign last week, but a handicap in the mid-30s could be overestimating the gulf between the teams.

Featherstone finished top of the Championship last term, winning 25 of 27 regular-season matches, but were bundled out of the playoffs by London.

Rovers boast plenty of former Super League players in their ranks and it's worth taking a chance on them keeping Leigh at arm's length with a generous start.

It will be interesting to see how ailing Castleford fare on their short hop to Batley, who were last season led to the 1895 Cup final at Wembley by the Tigers new head coach Craig Lingard.

It's hard to have much faith in Cas after they have lost their first five matches of 2024 but, conversely, a handicap start of 22 points may not be enough for the Bulldogs.

Warrington are Saturday's biggest favourites despite taking on Super League opposition in the shape of London, who they thumped 58-4 in the capital in the league last weekend.

The day's remaining last-16 tie is much more intriguing and hinges on which version of Hull FC turn up to play Huddersfield.

If the Airlie Birds who competed well at Catalans pitch up in West Yorkshire then they could be tough for the Giants to peg back with a 14-point start, but if Hull are as abject as they were against Leigh last week then it could be a long afternoon for Black & Whites supporters.

It's a tough one to decipher because Huddersfield are no great shakes themselves, so a punt on Giants winger Adam Swift touching down first against his former club appeals more.

Swift has bagged four tries for Huddersfield in Super League this season and Hull's dreadful edge defence has seen them concede eight tries to wingers in Super League this term.

