Saturday Super League predictions including Warrington Wolves v Hull FC: Wolves hungry for more

Where to watch Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Channel 4, 1pm Saturday

Best bets

Warrington Wolves -16

3pts 10-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Catalans Dragons -16

5pm Saturday

2pts 10-11 general

Tom Johnstone first tryscorer in Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

1pt 5-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC predictions

Warrington Wolves remain the only unbeaten team after six rounds of Super League in 2023 and the league-leaders can extend that sequence against Hull FC.

The Wolves have been rampant in the opening six rounds and this fixture pits the best attack against the worst defence in the league this season.

Warrington have piled on points at a rate of 33 per game, while Hull have struggled to stop teams scoring in their miserable start to the campaign.

The Black & Whites have shipped 190 in six fixtures and were well beaten by promoted Leigh on home soil last Saturday.

That was their fourth defeat on the bounce and things could get messy at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, where Wire are red-hot favourites.

The last three meetings have been settled by winning margins of four, two and zero but a more one-sided contest is expected this time and Warrington are fancied to make light work of a 16-point handicap.

Catalans Dragons can cover the same mark when they host Castleford Tigers in Perpignan later on in the day.

The Dragons relinquished their unbeaten start at Leeds last week but they should get back on track at home.

Catalans were in full control at Headingley but fell apart in the second half against the Rhinos.

They will be keen to make amends this week and the tame Tigers look perfect opposition to do just that.

Cas have won just one of their opening six fixtures and parted company with head coach Lee Radford as a result.

The Tigers responded with a win over Leeds but were hammered 38-0 by Warrington last time out.

Castleford are averaging just 9.3 points per game this season and have lost by margins of 32, 18 and 21 points on their last three trips to the south of France. A similar outcome looks likely.

Catalans are finding points easy to come by, particularly winger Tom Johnstone who has bagged eight tries in his first six matches since joining from Wakefield.

And he looks a decent shout to open the scoring at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, where a comfortable home win is expected.

Follow us on Twitter