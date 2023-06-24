Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League tips

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors predictions and Super League tips: Red Devils to claim rare win

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors at the Salford Stadium in Super League on Sunday

Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam searches for a way through against Salford
Leigh Leopards' Lachlan Lam searches for a way through against SalfordCredit: NurPhoto

When to bet on Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Kick-off 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Salford Red Devils
1pt 5-4 Coral

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors predictions

Wigan Warriors have dominated their recent meetings with Salford Red Devils, but they may not have things all their own way when the pair clash on Sunday.

Wigan have won their last seven meetings with Salford but of late things haven't been going to plan for Matt Peet's men, who are in the unfamiliar position of being below the Red Devils in the Super League.

The Warriors have lost four of their last five league matches which is in contrast to their hosts, who are one of the competition's form sides.

Salford have rocketed up the table after winning seven of their last eight league matches and Sunday could be a rare occasion when they get the better of Wigan.

Star man Brodie Croft is set to miss out, but Salford have won five of their seven home league matches this season and are finding points easy to come by.

Wigan, meanwhile, have conceded 22 or more points in each of their last four league matches and may struggle to quell the third-best attack in Super League.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 15:47, 24 June 2023
icon
more inRugby League tips
more inRugby League tips