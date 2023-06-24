Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors predictions and Super League tips: Red Devils to claim rare win

When to bet on Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Kick-off 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Salford Red Devils

1pt 5-4 Coral

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors predictions

Wigan Warriors have dominated their recent meetings with Salford Red Devils, but they may not have things all their own way when the pair clash on Sunday.

Wigan have won their last seven meetings with Salford but of late things haven't been going to plan for Matt Peet's men, who are in the unfamiliar position of being below the Red Devils in the Super League.

The Warriors have lost four of their last five league matches which is in contrast to their hosts, who are one of the competition's form sides.

Salford have rocketed up the table after winning seven of their last eight league matches and Sunday could be a rare occasion when they get the better of Wigan.

Star man Brodie Croft is set to miss out, but Salford have won five of their seven home league matches this season and are finding points easy to come by.

Wigan, meanwhile, have conceded 22 or more points in each of their last four league matches and may struggle to quell the third-best attack in Super League.

