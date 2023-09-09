Racing Post logo
Rugby League tips

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves predictions and Super League tips: Wolves to edge out top-six rivals

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves in Super League on Sunday

Josh Thewlis scores in acrobatic fashion for Warrington Wolves
Josh Thewlis scores in acrobatic fashion for Warrington WolvesCredit: Gareth Copley

Where to watch Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Channel 4, 12.45pm Sunday

Best bet

Warrington Wolves to win by one to 12 points1pt 9-5 bet365

18+begambleaware.org

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves predictions

The race for Super League playoff spots is at a critical stage, and Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves cannot afford many more slip-ups if they are to prolong their seasons.

Warrington topped the table in the early months but are now sixth, while the Red Devils looked comfortable in the top six until a recent slump saw them slip down to seventh ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Sunday's meeting could swing either way but the handicap start handed to Salford looks on the skinny side, so the best bet may be to back Warrington to scrape home by no more than 12 points. 

Salford are a tough nut to crack on home soil but Wire have regained some of their mojo in recent weeks and look more like the side who reached the Super League summit prior to a damaging mid-season blip.

And their record against Salford is also cause for optimism. The Wolves have won five of the pair's last six meetings and they have won the last two clashes by an aggregate scoreline of 84-16.

The 9/5 with bet365 that they edge this encounter by no more than 12 points looks a solid wager.

Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 9 September 2023Last updated 16:21, 9 September 2023
