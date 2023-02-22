Racing Post logo
Rugby League tips

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR predictions and rugby league tips: Red Devils won't have things all their own way

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Salford Red Devils v Hull KR in Betfred Super League on Thursday

Hull KR star Ryan Hall carries the ball
Hull KR star Ryan Hall carries the ballCredit: Alex Livesey

Where to watch

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Hull KR +10
2pts 11-10 bet365

Match preview 

Salford Red Devils were a whisker away from a Betfred Super League Grand Final appearance in 2022 and they expect to go close again in 2023.

Paul Rowley's men won nine of their final 12 regular-season matches to secure an unexpected playoff spot, only to fall at the final hurdle with a 19-12 defeat to champions St Helens in their semi-final.

And they are up and running in the new campaign following a hard-fought 20-10 win over newly-promoted Leigh Leopards.

The Red Devils were rarely comfortable in round one last week and they won't find things easy against Hull KR either, despite starting as warm 2-7 favourites.

The Robins were hugely impressive in their 27-18 victory over Wigan Warriors in their opener and they won 26-16 in round five at this venue last season.

It's not beyond KR to produce a repeat winning trip to Salford and 3-1 looks tempting, but the insurance of a generous ten-point start on the match handicap looks the best way to go.

KR also won 43-16 at home to Salford in round 14 last season and hammered the Red Devils 40-4 in their only meeting of 2021.

Today's top sports betting stories

Alex HiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 22 February 2023Last updated 15:01, 22 February 2023
