Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Action and Super League +, Sunday 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Salford Red Devils -10

1pt Evs Betfred

David Nofoaluma to score a try

2pts 1-2 Betfred

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers predictions

Two teams who failed to win in round one meet at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday when the Red Devils host the Castleford Tigers.

Paul Rowley's Salford were written off before a pass was thrown after losing Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to the Leeds Rhinos in the off-season, but they pushed the Headingley club all the way in a 22-16 defeat last week.

Castleford looked competitive enough against the Wigan Warriors last week until Liam Watts's red card and they went on to lose 32-4.

Watts's absence will be felt in the middle of the park and Salford should be able to build on last week's spirited display against Leeds.

With their home fans behind them after a turbulent off-season, the Red Devils will look to repay the faith shown by their fans. After his recent move, winger David Nofoaluma is included in the 21-man squad and he should be one to watch this season.

The Samoa international scored 104 tries in 198 NRL appearances and having signed only a one-year deal, he has a point to prove this season.

When Salford click into gear they play an exciting brand of rugby and if they can make some tweaks after last week, they should have too much for the Tigers, who are still rebuilding under Craig Lingard.

