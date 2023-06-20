Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Rugby League tips

Queensland v New South Wales: State of Origin predictions, tips and odds

Free rugby league tips, best bets and analysis for Queensland v New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Wednesday

Queensland lead New South Wales 1-0 in the three-match State of Origin series
Queensland can seal a State of Origin series success on Wednesday morningCredit: Mark Kolbe

Where to watch Queensland v New South Wales

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 11.05am Wednesday

Best bet

Queensland to win by one to 12 points
2pts 17-10 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Queensland v New South Wales predictions

Queensland drew first blood in a typically tense and fiery State of Origin opener at the Adelaide Oval three weeks ago, giving the Maroons a significant advantage in the three-match series.

State of Origin series are usually tight - all but one of the last 21 contests have ended 2-1 - and another constant down the years has been Queensland's success in their own backyard.

The Maroons have won 13 of the last 16 Origin matches at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and they are six-point favourites to seal a series success in front of a raucous home support on Wednesday morning.

Queensland were actually outsiders to win in Adelaide but the shoe is on the other foot this time and it isn't just a terrible record in Brisbane which is against New South Wales in Game Two.

The Blues will have to do without half-back Nathan Clearly, arguably the best player in the world in his position, due to a hamstring injury and hooker Api Koroisau also misses out after suffering a broken jaw a couple of weeks ago.

Lebanon international Mitchell Moses replaces Cleary at scrum-half but it will be hard for the Parramatta playmaker to form an instant connection with half-back partner Jarome Luai, who plays alongside Clearly at NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Another blood-and-thunder Origin contest is on the cards but New South Wales's key injuries coupled with Queensland's formidable Suncorp record should give the Maroons the edge.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Matthew IrelandRacing Post Reporter
Published on 20 June 2023Last updated 14:18, 20 June 2023
icon
more inRugby League tips
more inRugby League tips