Queensland v New South Wales: State of Origin predictions, tips and odds

Where to watch Queensland v New South Wales

Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 11.05am Wednesday

Queensland v New South Wales predictions

Queensland drew first blood in a typically tense and fiery State of Origin opener at the Adelaide Oval three weeks ago, giving the Maroons a significant advantage in the three-match series.

State of Origin series are usually tight - all but one of the last 21 contests have ended 2-1 - and another constant down the years has been Queensland's success in their own backyard.

The Maroons have won 13 of the last 16 Origin matches at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and they are six-point favourites to seal a series success in front of a raucous home support on Wednesday morning.

Queensland were actually outsiders to win in Adelaide but the shoe is on the other foot this time and it isn't just a terrible record in Brisbane which is against New South Wales in Game Two.

The Blues will have to do without half-back Nathan Clearly, arguably the best player in the world in his position, due to a hamstring injury and hooker Api Koroisau also misses out after suffering a broken jaw a couple of weeks ago.

Lebanon international Mitchell Moses replaces Cleary at scrum-half but it will be hard for the Parramatta playmaker to form an instant connection with half-back partner Jarome Luai, who plays alongside Clearly at NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

Another blood-and-thunder Origin contest is on the cards but New South Wales's key injuries coupled with Queensland's formidable Suncorp record should give the Maroons the edge.

