New South Wales v Queensland predictions and State of Origin Game Three tips: NSW to go down swinging

Queensland have already been confirmed as this year's State of Origin winners but there is no way that New South Wales will sign off without a fight in the final game of the series in Sydney.

Brad Fittler's Blues have lost the first two matches 26-18 and 32-6, but a 3-0 whitewash is something they will be desperate to avoid. While they have deserved to lose the series, injuries in game two disrupted their flow but they must handle the occasion better this time around.

Queensland have won three of the last four series but they have recorded only one series clean sweep since 1995.

Blues coach Fittler is fighting for his job and he has made sweeping changes to his team for game three, but the most important of all will come in the halves with Cody Walker back in the mix.

The veteran knows what it takes to win a series for NSW and his flamboyant play will cause Queensland problems. He will look to bring Kangaroos star Josh Addo-Carr into the game as much as possible, and the winger can continue his fine record in Origin.

Addo-Carr has never played in an Origin series and not scored, and in front of a home crowd, he can help New South Wales restore some pride.

