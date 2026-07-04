Magic Weekend: Sunday's Super League predictions, betting tips and odds

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Where to watch Super League Magic Weekend

Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Action, 12.30pm Sunday

Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls

Sky Sports Action, 3pm Sunday

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Wakefield -6 on first-half handicap

2pts Evs Betfair, Paddy Power

Chris Hankinson anytime tryscorer in Leeds v Bradford

2pts 5-2 general

St Helens +10

1pt Evs bet365

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Super League Magic Weekend predictions

There are three more derbies on the menu on day two of Super League's annual Magic Weekend jamboree.

Four of the six sides set to run at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday began round 17 stationed in the top six of the standings, so there is plenty to play for on Merseyside with the Grand Final now only three months away.

Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers

Despite re-entering Super League only in 2025, Wakefield seem intent on showing the rest of the league that they are no longer there to make up the numbers.

Trinity finished sixth on their top-flight return last year and are well on course to exceed that. Wakey already have 22 points from 16 games, only eight fewer than they managed in the whole of 2025, and they will welcome NRL superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to Belle Vue next year in another statement of intent.

Wakey clearly mean business and they can chalk up a 12th league win of the season at the expense of inconsistent Castleford.

The Tigers beat their Yorkshire rivals 17 times in a row between May 2015 and April 2022, but it's been much more even since and Wakefield won 34-0 at the Jungle in April.

Aside from a round-one loss to Toulouse, only Warrington, Wigan, Leeds and Saints – all of whom are in the top five – have beaten Trinity this year.

Cas are not of that calibre and backing Wakey to make a quick start and be at least seven points to the good at half-time could pay off. They were 16-0 up in April's meeting and were leading by 24 points at the break in a 36-10 win over Hull a couple of weeks ago.

Leeds Rhinos vs Bradford Bulls

Leeds and Bradford served up one of the most memorable and controversial Magic Weekend moments 19 years ago when Jordan Tansey scored on the hooter to hand the Rhinos a last-gasp 42-38 victory in Cardiff, despite replays showing he was clearly offside.

The Rhinos received a huge stroke of luck that day but they should take care of their fierce rivals with greater ease in Liverpool.

Brad Arthur's men are sitting pretty at the top of the table and have won ten of their last 11 games. That sequence includes a 24-12 win over the Bulls at Easter but a handicap of 26 points has been set for their Magic rendezvous.

The Bulls are one of only two sides Leeds' tryscoring machine Maika Sivo has yet to score against. The flying Fijian has crossed for 27 tries in 15 Super League outings and is only 19-10 to score another hat-trick against a Bradford side who have shipped 457 points in their 16 league outings.

Sivo has scored in nine games on the trot but he is not the only Rhinos player in a rich vein of tryscoring form.

Chris Hankinson has thrived this season in the second row and has crossed the whitewash in each of Leeds' last five matches. At 5-2, the converted centre seems generously priced to touch down on Merseyside.

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Wigan are the only team to have beaten league leaders Leeds since Easter and a series of powerful performances have marked them out as the bookmakers' favourites to win October's Grand Final.

The Warriors already have the Challenge Cup in the bag and they will not lack motivation in their Magic clash with St Helens.

Wigan were cruising to victory in the pair's annual Good Friday showdown only to throw the game away in the final throes, something head coach Matt Peet has used to focus his troops on numerous occasions since.

They are eight-point favourites to get their revenge on the Saints but that looks on the steep side given the amount of injuries to key players Wigan have.

Bevan French, Luke Thompson, Liam Farrell and Noah Hodkinson all miss out and while Saints too have a number of absentees to contend with, Wigan-Saints derbies are always keenly fought.

Saints should be buoyed by a couple of big wins over admittedly modest opposition in Bradford and Huddersfield, but a ten-point handicap start may be too generous.

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